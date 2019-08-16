Jamal published an unexpected seductive photo
Ukrainian singer Jamala, in photoblog which you can often see family pictures, charmed fans in a new way. In Instagram account of Jamal published an unexpected seductive photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
In the shot the singer appeared in a dress with snake print. Add a touch of spice to the outfit could high cut on the leg, which showed slender legs actress.
In a note to the photo star remembered summer vacation, and presented herself at the seaside.
“There are people who managed to go on summer vacation, to forget about him and already want to leave. Therefore, it only remains to sit under a palm tree, drinking coffee and imagine yourself on the seashore”, signed photograph of the singer.
Fans Jamala filled her flattering compliments and said that the singer looks good.
“How not to get stuck on your feet? Always dreamed of”, “you look Great,” admitted nick in Instagram Jamala.