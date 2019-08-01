Jamal revealed the basic rules, which help it to catch everything
Jamala — a Ukrainian singer, which are able to combine a successful career and motherhood, because she is raising a young son of Emir Rahman. Now the baby is only 1.4 years and he mothers requires a lot of attention. On his page on Instagram, the actress admitted that she is often asked how she manages.
Jamal decided to reveal some basic rules that help her — but immediately noted that all individuals, besides, she has many helpers. Also celebrity has published a touching photo with her son, where she teaches him to play drums.
“You often ask how it is possible to combine an active creative life and motherhood? Immediately looking ahead to say that it is not only difficult but simply impossible to do everything perfectly. Therefore, in no case do not undertake to advise you anything and not saying it’s a panacea for everyone. I’m just sharing my methods. Although I can’t call myself a super experienced mom, because my tips come from my family and fit for a boy who is 1.4 years. So:
Schedule. Schedule. Mode;
What I was trying to configure it correctly from the very beginning, with the birth of America, and that he understood the situation, and I’d have a watch for yourself. For example, know that from 7:30 – 8:00 Breakfast, then a walk, then games from 12:00 to 15:00 sleep, then in it my gym, and now he needs to eat and finally at 21:00 – sleep. That is, it is some very basic points that, subject to a simple schedule. Believe me, it is very convenient! Even sometimes it so happens that Amerca himself, without invitation, goes to his room and prepares to sleep.
Family rituals;
A fairly significant part. For example, we always try to have Breakfast together and it’s important for me to be home when he falls asleep. But if at this time a concert, the babysitter or grandma are sure to put a prayer and a lullaby, which I recorded. It’s a ritual that I try never to violate.
Unlimited love from everyone and everywhere;
Of course, the attention the child needs 24/7. Especially now it is the time when it crashes, always on his way there are some obstacles and sharp corners. So you need to near constantly were the eyes, and even better — the eyes of a person you trust. Although, of course, you want to follow each step of the child. With all the matters to me is that the Emir socialized. That is why, he goes on playing sports with the other kids. And to me often comes my team, grandparents, a nanny. It is embedded in my world, where a lot of people. So when you see that they refer to him sincerely, I do not restrict this flow of love and attention. This is true happiness, when your child love. Sometimes jealousy and authoritativeness mothers prevent them from safely doing their job.
Of course, I don’t know how everything will take shape on. I also learn and see, but at the moment, keeping these 3 rules help me to combine a career and motherhood. As well as friends who are always ready to support in any daily routine. For example, to hold him, to gather for a speech or broadcast.
It is important to trust your surroundings, because they are your assistants. You can’t be alone with the whole world, as there was in the boom box:
And it’s true. Think that’s going to have a baby and soon will come the end of everything. You start to think, how to do everything. The head is a real honor and it seems that you be alone with it all. But really, with the help of my family, we all can! Thank God we have grandparents, and even in duplicate! So, just know that my child will not be a shortage of love and attention, and I will always be there!” — gave Jamal.
Members thanked the singer for such a detailed story and said that she’s just a wonderful mother.
