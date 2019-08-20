Jamal shared good moments with fans
Singer Jamala, which excites the fans unexpected transformation into a girl “from district”, is now the creative impulse of what she said in his Instagram.
The singer went to Kharkov to record a new album and, judging by her comments in social networks, the process is successful.
Jamal explained what in her opinion is the happiness of the musician and why she feels happy.
“Happiness consists of small things and details! For a musician, the correct location, Studio and tools, microphone, proper engineer, who understands the person at the Desk, steigmani. So yesterday, I was really happy,” admitted Jamal to his fans.
“I discovered incredibly cool Studio in Kharkov and very cool people: arranger and sound producer Ilya (@dub_beans), which introduced me to Nate (@purpurmusic) at least a talented singer and composer! Thank you, friends. Yesterday, we spent the whole day together (!!), recording my new song, mmm….” — the singer thanked his assistants.
“I have always said that Kharkiv is a very creative and musical city made a great contribution to the development of Ukrainian music!” — said Jamal in prison.
Members shared their expectations from the new album and thanked for the warm words addressed to the city of Kharkiv.
- Pray to have the album split in Ukrainian and English
- Intrigued, now would wait
- From Kharkov know Sergey Babkin and TNMK, now I will be aware that Pur:Pur live there
- I used a Studio lived)) directly in the barrel 40Hz))) with the beginning of the album ja))
- Thank you for Dobri rechi word about Harkiv
- If nastupni album?
- The album for this reason Oseni?
- Looking forward to a new song, jar
- Duzhe Garni
- I think the new songs are just the bomb