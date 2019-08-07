Jamal showed how the son is dancing to her favourite song
Jamal never ceases pricked their fans with various photo and video with his son Emir Rahman. Note that in March this year, the boy was one year old! By the way, after this important event, his parents finally began to show the face of the boy. Prior to that, Jamal always had to hide my son’s face. Now Ukrainian singer can’t stop!
Jamal to show the fans of the cute details of growing up his son. So, on his instagram-page stories, the singer showed a family day with my son. Which, incidentally, held in the Studio of her friend. So perhaps fans of the singer will soon see the result of a new family photo shoot. And yet – a video!
In Studio kid having fun and playing. At his disposal – a huge white canvas paper, which is photographed. This paper served as a great canvas for a little “artist” who was given the mountain of pencils and pens.
This video also hear that almost all the time in the background plays hit Ukrainian rap-singer Alyona Alyona – “Talisay sviy dim”. And apparently, baby this song very much!
Moreover, Jamada noted that this is the first song started to sing it baby!
“The first song I began to sing my child,’ “Talisay sviy dim”! Jealous” — said the singer. The corresponding video appeared on twitter-blog MyGlamWish.
By the way, before Jamal showed fans a couple of cute photos with his son during games.
“At Mineralni day Lubov to sin! Gartow. Naprawd Yogo swatkat not only today and tomorrow, I poslezavtra, and after poslezavtra…. so 365 days in year”, — joked the singer.