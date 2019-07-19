Jamal spoke with the children’s ensemble of bandura players
Jamal was extremely delighted fans with his new musical post. Thus, the Ukrainian singer had the honour to sing in a unique project with the kids. The children played live on classical instruments. Including on Pandora! Jamal also sung live, singing his hit song in the Ukrainian language — the song “Creel”. Was a great night.
On his instagram page Jamal hastened not only publish video, but also to share with enthusiastic emotions.
“Once again convinced how much we have talented children we have!” — begins his post singer.
“Recently, in Zaporozhye, I had the opportunity to take part in the unique creative project “Children with the stars.” The purpose of which is the motivation of the young talents. In the framework of the project, I, along with half bandura ensemble musical schools № 2, 5, 7 “Freedom Wings” performed the song “Creel”. Thank you to all the participants and organizers, it was a really incredible experience!” writes Jamal.
Next, the singer shared a video of a live performance.
Video: instagram.com/jamalajaaa
“Friends, and this performance of this song? Share your impressions in the comments” — appealed to fans of the singer.
And Jamala’s followers were quick to comment:
- “Shivers”
- “As soon as I saw, I’m just breathless how beautiful it is… children and you create just a musical trance”
- “Gamelock, as always, deeply”
- “Very nice! This is just perfect”
- “Wow, thank you for such a wonderful performance!”
- “WOW, this is so much the instruments and your voice) .. just makes me shiver! Thank you!!! Can’t even imagine how excited were the kids!”
- “Very beautiful work! In one breath!”
- “Very beautiful work”
- “Bravo to you and the kiddies”