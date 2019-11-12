Jamal told us how to keep fit
Popular singer Jamala, who recently showed how grown up her son, went on a nationwide tour. Before concerts, she paid more attention to sports. How to stay in shape the singer has told in interview to the newspaper “Express”.
Jamal said that he could not call myself a sports girl as her sports wear irregular.
I can say that I antisportivnaya girl and follow my example would not advise. Unfortunately, I don’t have a system sports. Often be faced with a choice: either go to the gym, or take a walk with your son, or work on a new song for piano. Usually win the child and music. But before the tour I decided to give more time to the sport, I do crunches, run. While I have enough of these physical activity
said the singer.
Jamal also said that it helps to relax and recover after strenuous journeys. According to the artist, this — Thai massage.
After a hard road, a long flight with a massage bring me back to life
said Jamal.
She also said that most of all she loves that massage. During the session, secretly silent, it’s a ritual. That is to visit the massage parlor does not turn into an interview.