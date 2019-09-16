Jamal touched by a network of bright photos with a grown son
Jamal has repeatedly admitted that her son Emir-Rahman not only the most important mom’s a fan, but its motivation that gives strength to move forward. Singer dreams that the kid was proud of his mom and doing everything. The artist always touches fans with appearance on the page in Instagram with the child. In the frame of the star mom looks happy and relaxed.
On the new photo Jamal was posing in the company of Emir-Rahman, who enthusiastically studied the toy. The singer with a smile, watched the boy literally glowed from the overflowing of emotions. On Jamal – tight blouse with dropped shoulder line and three quarter sleeve. The hair is laid smooth parted in the middle, make – up- natural as possible.
“Yak wounds of pachnes, so the first day provides. From just posts, abimci their rDNA, pregateste hornado zapashna kawi I VI navti not patite, Yak zvichayniy UK-end mill Grasim,” he zamatyvala fans of the star.
Members of the singer could not agree with it, and incidentally noted the poignancy and sincerity of the mental picture of mom and son.
- God, once again convinced that You are the perfect mother, wife and singer! Wish You happiness and America!
- Jamal, you have it already so big, so handsome
- The Yak is male miracle!
- Duzhe krasiv
- What you sweet
- So happy for you. So happy
- You are beautiful!
- You duzhe licit motherhood