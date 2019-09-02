Jamal touched by Network mental picture with your son
Jamal – caring and lubjasaja mother. She admits that staraetsja not too much to spoil the baby, but just loves to spend time with him. Little Emir Rahman – mom’s inspiration, the most powerful motivation and the main fan. Singer happy to share with fans photos with the boy that always only cause tenderness.
So, a fresh photograph the photographer “caught” Jamal with his son in the kitchen. The kid stands on the table, next to a smiling mother. Star hugged sweet boy, and she holding his pacifier on a chain. Jamal posing in a white shirt and beige skirt, the smell through the cut showing her slender legs. Her hair is carefully styled, and the makeup light and natural.
“Kolis in this day ti budesh of state chwilowki have costum, s flowers the little backpack. Ale not today. Tanzui, radium, spay, Shodi s Rozum — the whole world for you”, signed quivering the artist.
Fans could not stay long in the side of the mental frame they gave Jamal and Amir-Rahman flurry of compliments.
- Sprain happiness
- Prekrasn
- Nice photo
- VI duzhe mil
- Patoine, pronikova
- Such a warm photo. The time will fly by very quickly
- Beautiful people!
- Duzhe Garn