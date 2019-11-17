Jamal touched family photoshoot
The singer shared the cute frames.
Singer Jamal shared a gentle family staff.
On the page in Instagram singer posted images appears together with her husband Bekir and son Emir Rahman. The author of the photo shoot made the photographer Seyran Bakkal.
The shooting took place in the autumn Park. In the photo Jia appears in a long chiffon dress, jacket and boots. Her husband’s green pants, a denim shirt and jacket. Baby spouses posed in a sweater, jeans and sneakers.
“Shoot, speeches, broadcasts and fitting, so much going on. Tomorrow renewable tour “10”. But for now just want to stop and leave it here”, — signed photo of Jamal.