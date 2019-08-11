Jamal tried on “rebellious” style
Jamal, like many other Ukrainian celebrities are also trying as often as possible to indulge fans of different stylish images. It should be noted that the singer has his own distinct style. Ukrainian singer prefers the original cut, not afraid to try on voluminous and asymmetrical outfits. And for the daily outputs Jamal picks up more relaxed and comfortable looks. But not without “highlights”.
Thus, the Ukrainian singer often prefer a “rebellious” style. Was no exception and its recent entry in which she went to the premiere of the film “the Death and life of John F. Donovan”.
On his page in the network instagram Jamal has published a couple of new photo, which poses in the “relaxed” way. On the singer black jeans with slashed knees. The image adds the same black denim jacket, carelessly thrown over the shoulders. As well as red-and-black plaid shirt top. On the feet — comfortable black sneakers with a chunky heel.
“For me fashion is a hobby and a game. Today I can wear sneakers, sweat pants and white t-shirt. And tomorrow, stepping onto the stage, wearing sparkly outfits and heels. In both stories, I feel absolutely harmonious. The main thing is not to depend on fashionable clothes, do not chase the brand and not to accept everything blindly cabinets”, — wrote once Jamal.
By the way, a photo of the image of Jamal showed earlier in the day of the presentation of the film, 6 Aug. Then the pictures appeared in her section of the stories. However, now she wanted to publish one of the photos.
