Jamal turned to his followers with an important request
Ukrainian singer Jamala, who today is celebrating his 36th birthday, appealed to followers on Instagram with an important request, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
The birthday girl instead of gifts asked fans to do good work to help sick children and to buy reagents for the Kyiv regional Oncology center, where hospital treatment 40 young patients.
“Friends, today is my birthday and I’ve had time to make a wish. I want one, but necessary gift for many kids – reagents. So, if you want to congratulate me, do it by transferring your amount to the account of the Fund. If we collect 100 000 hryvnia, will cover the semi-annual need for reagents and help treat kids most effectively. This is what will make me truly happy. PS of Course, I love you and no gifts. But to be honest, with the gifts a little more” – appealed to fans of Jamal.