Jamal walked around London in shirt and gym shorts
Jamal continues to fill fans with bright shots from my recent trip to London. The Ukrainian singer admitted that this trip was for her as a surprise! And although the singer flew to London on a working visit, she also found time to explore this city. For example, Jamal walked around the grounds of a medieval castle in London, where he made a series of photos.
Now the singer showed a new image. And in addition, also intrigued fans of “mystery” date.
So, on his page in the network instagram Jamal has published a new series of photos. In the photographs the urban landscape the singer posing in a very unusual way. On Jamal — blue sports pants with stripes of black and white. At the same time in sweat pants tucked white airy blouse with voluminous sleeves. On one hand carelessly thrown over a black sports jacket. And on the feet — comfortable white sneakers.
His post, the singer was accompanied by “mysterious” signature, which stated the date.
“06.09.2019! Prestly Perche podarunok for fans for this reason Oseni. Sapam remember this post”, signed footage of the singer.
Perhaps, on this date, the singer plans to launch a new song or a concert. Although in a previous post, Jamal wrote about the trip to London the following:
“All for webwhois of work on the project, yaky nichogo pokey you don’t respawn”.
Jamala fans immediately began to comment on her new post and outfit:
- “Beautiful, always extraordinary chic outfits!”
- “Taka always stylish”
- “Tobi licity London!”
- “Yak is the best!”
- “Ideeeas”
- “Bogabogaclub a fan of going to burst into tears! How can I wait for crazy, aaaaaaaaaaaaaaa”