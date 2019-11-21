Jamal was impressed by the powerful music video “Full Pravdi” (video)
Popular singer Jamal, recently submitted a joint song with Jan with Ghalib, has pleased fans with a new job. She released a powerful video for “Full Pravdi” one of the most tragic pages of Ukraine’s history — the famine which came the movie with the same name. The song in the final credits of the picture.
“I was shocked by the story that served as the basis for paintings. The story unfolds during one of the most tragic periods, which was suppressed for decades. The story centers on an ordinary journalist who shows real heroism, to convey information about the Holodomor to the world community. As we know, the people who are not afraid and are fighting for the truth, paying a high price for it. I like the idea, it resonated with my work”, — said Jamal, in a work which also shows important social and historical themes.
Recall that in her song of 1944, which Jamal won the “Eurovision” is a question of tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people.
The Director of the video “the Price of Pravda” was made by Katya Tsarik, operator — Yuri King, who worked as a Director of photography on Ukrainian full-length film “Zakhar Berkut”, “Guard gate”, “Battle” and others. In shooting took part the musicians of the orchestra “virtuosos of Kiev”.
Jamal, celebrated the 10th anniversary of creative activity, told about his childhood in the Crimea, the family, relations with her husband and raising a young son.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter