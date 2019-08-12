Jamal was pleased with a nice family snapshot

| August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The singer showed followers the family.

Джамала порадовала милым семейным снимком

Every day will be the best if it begins with family — says singer Jamal. The star published a loving family photo to Instagram, which depicted together with her husband and grown up son.

In the frame Jamal is surrounded by a beloved wife and little Emir-Rahman, who keeps one hand on his shoulder.

Its followers, the actress said that he likes to send voice messages to friends. What you prefer to call or send a voice message? I personally, with the advent of the telegram, I caught myself on the fact that I am very comfortable that such a form of communications. How are you constantly writing work, telling about how different your family, friends, colleagues — shared ja.

Members shared their opinions and asked the singer to please them more often similar photos. “Wonderful”, “Yak Chudov family”, “Nasira I najdobra zerkova family” — write in the comments.

