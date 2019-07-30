Jamal was surprised by the similarity with her sister

| July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The singer posted a family photo in a photoblog.

Famous singer Jamala, who recently showed a tender photo of her grown-up son, this time touched fans a rare snapshot with her sister, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

Джамала удивила сходством с сестрой

The singer posted on his page in Instagram a family photo with his sister and sensuously signed it.

In the frame Jamal appeared without makeup with a bright top and white pants.

“Thank you life for such moments! I have no place of power, but I have people power. And this, of course, my family. I love you so much! I’m always happy to share with you the minutes and days”, — wrote in the social network star.

Under the photo of the fans Jamala showered the girls with compliments. Fans noted the incredible similarities between them.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.