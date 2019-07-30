Jamal was surprised by the similarity with her sister
The singer posted a family photo in a photoblog.
Famous singer Jamala, who recently showed a tender photo of her grown-up son, this time touched fans a rare snapshot with her sister, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The singer posted on his page in Instagram a family photo with his sister and sensuously signed it.
In the frame Jamal appeared without makeup with a bright top and white pants.
“Thank you life for such moments! I have no place of power, but I have people power. And this, of course, my family. I love you so much! I’m always happy to share with you the minutes and days”, — wrote in the social network star.
Under the photo of the fans Jamala showered the girls with compliments. Fans noted the incredible similarities between them.