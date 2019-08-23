James bond is back

The creators of James bond have announced the good news. In the new film the agent 007 play by Daniel Craig.

Джейм Бонд возвращается

It also became known and the name of the picture – “No time to die.” The premiere will take place on 3 April 2020 in the UK and April 8 in the United States.

With Craig in the new bond story will star Ben whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear and Naomi Harris. One of the main characters play Academy award winner Rami Malek.

