James Franco can testify in court in the libel case against amber heard
The trial between the 56-year-old johnny Depp and his former 33-year-old wife amber heard may take a new turn. It is reported that the actor’s lawyers are going to subpoena his 41-year-old colleague James Franco, so that he gave evidence in the libel case against Hurd (recall that Depp has filed a lawsuit against her and demanded $ 50 million).
Franco be called as a witness — the fact that in 2016, a few hours after the fight, ex-spouses, after which, according to Hurd, she had left severe bruising, the actress was spotted with Franco. This is evidenced by the recording made in the Elevator of the house heard and Depp in Los Angeles. As it turned out, Franco and celebrity couple used to be neighbors.
Depp’s attorneys want to depose James and to learn from him, and discussed whether the with heard a fight and saw in her face traces of a beating. Johnny Depp had previously said that his ex-wife blatantly lying, and the bruises on her face the result of makeup.
I categorically deny all the allegations of Mrs. Hurd, which was first performed in 2016, when she went to court with painted bruises, which, according to the witness, she had already next day,— said the actor.
Despite the agenda that was sent to Franco, the attorney for Hurd said that this video is irrelevant and immaterial evidence.
Amber heard and James Franco once lived in the same residential complex and simple at the same time took the Elevator. Johnny Depp and his team tried, very unsuccessfully, to use this obscene situation, based on this one insignificant video
he said.
Lawyers Depp, in turn, said he was highly interested in such witnesses as James Franco and Elon Musk, whom Hurd met after breaking up with Depp, as they saw the actress after her fight with her husband.