James McAvoy is secretly married a second time
October 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
With his ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff, he lived almost 11 years.
Famous actor James McAvoy secretly married, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
The actor has legalized relationship with his beloved Lisa Liberati. The couple met during the shooting of the film Split where Liberati worked as an assistant Director.
About my personal life, the actor says little, and with a new wife showed only one picture on his page in Instagram. Details about the secret wedding couples yet.
McAvoy was previously married to actress Anne-Marie Duff. The pair lived together for almost 11 years and peacefully broke up three years ago. The ex-couple have a son Brandon.