James McAvoy secretly married Lisa Liberati, three years after the divorce
On the hand, Liberati saw a wedding ring.
Fans of James McAvoy congratulate him with a long-awaited marriage. The days passed, the news that the actor has tied the knot with Lisa Liberati, with whom he is in relationship for more than two years. During a recent trip to Philadelphia a pair on hand of Lisa saw a wedding ring, reports the Daily Mail. However, on the wedding of celebrities is not known, probably a celebration was held in a closed format.
The news about marriage was confirmed a theatrical Director James Jamie Lloyd. He called Lisa “wife of James” and noted that Liberati often visits McAvoy during rehearsals.
Recall that James and Lisa met on the set of the film “the Split”, which starred McAvoy and Liberati worked as an assistant to Director M. night Shyamalan. Celebrities began to meet in 2017. In that period James took the divorce process with his ex-wife and the mother of his son with actress Anne-Marie Duff, which was together for 11 years. The actor called the divorce a “great sadness” and said that between him and ex-wife remain friendly and respectful relations.
Two months after the divorce was finalized, James and Lisa, first published in Instagram joint a few photos from the Halloween party, thus expressing their relationship.