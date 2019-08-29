Jamie Foxx forgot they cast Katie Holmes
Events in my personal life Jamie Fox are developing at an unprecedented pace. Less than two weeks from the moment the 51-year-old actor broke up with Katie Holmes, he has allowed his new young mistress and Sal Wave to move into his house…
The first time paparazzi caught him with 21-year-old Salai when he went out with her from the nightclub Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles, gently holding her hand. The next day when the pictures appeared in the media, both he and she stated that they have a “purely business relationship”. Than amused the audience. After all, the photo shows the adoration that she looks at Jamie, and that, in turn, willing his chest to cover the girl from any danger. And the other day they got caught again. At this time, the reporters caught them going out at night from Delilah’s restaurant in West Hollywood where they dined by candlelight. And, Jamie hugged the girl’s shoulders. Then the Wave jumped into a casual luxury white car actor and drove off the side of the house Fox.
Note that, although nobody doubts the nature of the relationship Jamie and Sally, both continue to pretend nothing special is happening between them. Wave swears that she would never have agreed to a role rozluchnytsi. And Fox says that he just met the Wave at the party and wanted to “take her under my wing.” Jamie thinks she’s extremely talented, and even calls her “future beyoncé”. Explaining that he decided to take her under his wing… And what about Katie, whom he had met almost six years? Looks like he already forgot.