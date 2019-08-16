Janet Jackson believes her son is growing up a child Prodigy
53-year-old Janet Jackson refused the services of nannies, the singer believes that it may be a popular singer, and caring mother. Moreover, she is confident that her 2-year-old son Eissa growing musical genius.
Janet Jackson grew up in a large family — her mom had eight children. Two years later, after the baby is born 53-year-old singer refused the services of a nanny. Janet believes that will be able to cope with all the responsibilities herself, if her mother was able to do it.
However, Janet told the Australian edition of Stellar, sometimes still resort to outside help. This happens most often when the star rehearses or performs on stage.
“Being a working mom alone is very difficult, but I manage. And proud of it. Of course, after the birth Assy I had to radically change my schedule. I now rehearse, and deliver much less. I cut the workload almost in half, to spend more time with Assay!” said the singer, who parted ways with husband Wissam al Mana just a few months after the birth of her son.
Janet notes that her 2-year-old son is highly gifted child. He was drawn to music. Recently, according to Jackson, he picked up a drumstick and started to drive her on the guitar. At first Janet was puzzled, but Asa showed her the picture of the violin and laughed. Had to please him!
“I bought him a tiny toy violin and showed how to handle it. Now he did not part with her — not releasing her even when eating and sleeping” — said Jackson, noting that AssA can grow an outstanding musician. But still — with those genes!
Janet first appeared on the scene for 7 years, and in the 1990s she was one of the main stars of America. About her own brother Michael and say nothing — he will forever remain the king of pop of all times and peoples.