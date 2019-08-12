Janet Jackson on motherhood: “I Have no nanny, I do it all by myself”

| August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Becoming a mom two years ago, Janet Jackson has not ceased to be a sought-after artist. On the eve of his concerts in Australia, the singer gave an interview with Stellar Magazine about how she manages to combine show business and the care of the baby Issus.

Джанет Джексон о материнстве: «У меня нет няни, я все делаю сама»

Janet Jackson does not hide: her motherhood is not easy. And it’s not even in the dense concert schedule or age in may, Janet was 53 years old. And that concern about his son she can’t trust anyone but yourself.

Yes, to combine a career and motherhood is difficult. But despite this, I don’t have a nanny I do everything myself. After my son watch only when I go on stage, —says Jackson.

Recall that his first child Janet Jackson gave birth to billionaire Wissam al-Mana on 3 January 2017. The pregnancy was difficult — because of the high threat of miscarriage Janet was forced to cancel a world tour and undergo hormone therapy, which gained 43 pounds. 3 months after the birth of her son collapsed and the family idyll. Al-man was a tyrant, and Jackson filed for divorce, suing ex-spouse’s right to sole custody.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.