Janet Jackson on motherhood: “I Have no nanny, I do it all by myself”
Becoming a mom two years ago, Janet Jackson has not ceased to be a sought-after artist. On the eve of his concerts in Australia, the singer gave an interview with Stellar Magazine about how she manages to combine show business and the care of the baby Issus.
Janet Jackson does not hide: her motherhood is not easy. And it’s not even in the dense concert schedule or age in may, Janet was 53 years old. And that concern about his son she can’t trust anyone but yourself.
Yes, to combine a career and motherhood is difficult. But despite this, I don’t have a nanny I do everything myself. After my son watch only when I go on stage, —says Jackson.
Recall that his first child Janet Jackson gave birth to billionaire Wissam al-Mana on 3 January 2017. The pregnancy was difficult — because of the high threat of miscarriage Janet was forced to cancel a world tour and undergo hormone therapy, which gained 43 pounds. 3 months after the birth of her son collapsed and the family idyll. Al-man was a tyrant, and Jackson filed for divorce, suing ex-spouse’s right to sole custody.