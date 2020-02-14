January 2020 was the hottest in modern history: what’s going on
Over 141 years of observations of the climate has never been a warmer January, writes ABC News.
According to the National oceanic and atmospheric administration, last month was the hottest January for 141 years in the history of climatology.
The global surface temperature of land and ocean in January was the highest for the month and amounted to 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 16.6 per Celsius), surpassing the record of 2016, according to NOAA scientists . Neither on land nor in the ocean was not a record January temperatures.
Four of the warmest January recorded in climate records occurred in 2016, and the 10 warmest since 2002.
According to the publication, the January 2020 — the 44th consecutive year and 421 consecutive month with temperatures above the average of the 20th century.
Record high temperatures were observed in different parts of Scandinavia, Asia, Indian ocean, Central and Western Pacific ocean, the Atlantic ocean and Central and South America.
In addition, the polar ice cover remained less than normal, and Arctic sea ice was 5.3% below the average between 1981 and 2010 Snow cover in the Northern hemisphere was below average for 1981-2010 years.
The USA feels the heat during January, which was the third time that national temperatures were higher than average, NOAA announced earlier this week.
“January 2020 was the fifth warmest January in the history of the studies of the Lower 48 (aka “Contiguous United States” or CONUS)”, according to the National oceanic and atmospheric administration climate research.
Monthly update of climate showed that over the past 20 years, higher average temperatures registered in this health unit are rare — it happened only twice, in 2006 and 2012.
The first month of the year, on average, is the coldest, but not in 2020, a small group of CONUS climate divisions showed that January was warmer than average.
“The only climate divisions in CONUS, in the area which was colder than average, are in the Eastern part of Utah and southern Colorado,” reported the government Agency.
The average temperature in January during the 20th century was 30,12 degrees Fahrenheit (mine of 1.04 Celsius), making it the only month of the year with average temperature below zero.
Over the last three decades, NOAA reported that the January temperature has increased significantly.
ForumDaily previously wrote that the world’s largest iceberg calved from a glacier in West Antarctica, must soon be sent to float freely.
Another big iceberg formed in East Antarctica, on the edge of the ice shelf brunt. Its area will probably be about 1500 sq km, which is approximately equal to the area of greater London.
This future iceberg has already attracted much attention, because he had to move to the British research station Halley’s name to the new location.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7795
[name] => climate
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => klimat
)
climate
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16638
[name] => warming
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => poteplenie
)
warming
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28370
[name] => iceberg
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ajsberg
)
айсбергFacebookVkontakte
bookmark