January frosts in November, forecasters said, how States prepare for record cold weather
A significant portion of the United States is preparing for the start of the cold winter season, which broke the record from new Mexico to new Jersey and bring more snow to some areas of Michigan. Monday was so cold and slippery that the airport Chicago O’hare from the runway the plane came down.
“Currently predicted 148 of weather records — we are talking about the temperature 1 degree (almost -18 Celsius) or fall below this level between Tuesday and Thursday this week,” wrote on Sunday, the national centre of weather forecasting, is quoted by USA Today.
Record lows are expected in the South and Midwest on Tuesday, November 12, in some areas of Texas the temperature can drop to 16 degrees (-9 C). Predict that in some cities of Texas and Louisiana, the temperature reached a minimum of 40 degrees (4 C) that will break longstanding records.
AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said that despite the middle of November by the calendar, the temperature will remind, more likely, mid-January, spreading to most parts of the country, starting Monday, November 11, in the Upper Midwest and slowly gliding to the South and East.
“Monday will be the worst in the Upper Midwest, Wisconsin Dakota, said Pydynowski. — Highs to 20 degrees (-7 C), lows into the single digits”.
As reported by the Weather Channel, the high temperature on Monday could stay 20 degrees (-7 C) in the Midwest and around the Great lakes. This may be the coldest Day of veterans in the entire history of observations in Chicago and Minneapolis.
Monday morning in Chicago has dropped 2 to 5 inches of snow. Driving conditions reported by local residents, they were described as “treacherous”, notes Fox News.
Airlines at Chicago airports O’hare and midway canceled hundreds of flights due to snowfall in the region has created a challenging environment for travel. According to officials, around 8:00 right after landing at the international airport O’hare plane slid off the runway.
Video of one of the passengers shows how the plane turns left and then off the runway and falls into the snow.
The American Airlines representative told Fox News that the flight American Eagle 4125, operated by Envoy Air slipped off the runway after landing at O’hare — a flight was flown from Greensboro, North Carolina. According to the company, all occurred “due to icy conditions.”
“On injuries was not reported, said the representative. All 38 passengers and 3 crew members were removed from the aircraft and is now safely back in the terminal”.
Airport spokesman told Fox News that the incident had “moderate influence” on all operations occurring at the airport.
According to forecasts of the meteorological service in Marquette, Michigan, in certain parts of Michigan on Monday may fall to 1 ft (30 cm) of snow.
“Please note that it is expected several more inches throughout the day and evening on Monday and Tuesday,” said the weather service.
AccuWeather warns that by Tuesday, possible record cold in the northeast, Ohio valley and South. People living from the Texas area Panhandle to Tulsa, Oklahoma should allow additional time for travel on Monday due to possible icing of the road surface.
On Tuesday in Dallas is projected to be 44 degrees (6 C) 24 degrees below average for this date. By Tuesday night the temperature drops to 22 degrees (-5 C).
In Brownsville, Texas, on Tuesday will be a maximum of 46 degrees (8 C).
By Wednesday, the coldest time temperature drift to the East. From Boston to Washington, D.C., residents will be faced with record lows for this season and date.
The latest information from the National weather service:
Coming not just the cold. The winter storm will pass through the southern plains early this week, creating the threat of freezing rain and extremely cold air.
“Temperatures will fall quickly from late evening on Monday in the region heavy snow is possible, — he wrote on Sunday, the weather service in Kansas city. In addition to this, it’s gonna be really cold.”
The cold will moving to the deep South. In Alabama, highs may only reach 30 degrees.
“From Monday to Tuesday, temperatures can vary between 25-30 degrees (-4 to -1 C) — writes weather service in Birmingham. — On Tuesday the decline will continue with the evening lows to 20 degrees (-7 C) and some areas where there will be only 10 (-12 C).”