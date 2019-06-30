Japan after 30 years begin to catch whales for commercial purposes
Japan, who was for 30 years a member of the International whaling Commission (IWC) and to carry out whaling in the Antarctic and North Pacific scientific, now intends to do for commercial purposes in its economic area, reports RIA “Novosti”.
It is assumed that fishermen will be able to hunt those species of whales that are not endangered. However, the list with the indication of quotas and species of whales permitted to catch, forthcoming.
Japan was the IWC in 1988, however, the press has repeatedly reported that the shops and eating places was seen whale meat. The government explained the necessity of killing mammals for scientific work.
It is noted that in Japan eating whale meat began about 400 years ago. The complete exclusion of this product from the diet, as claimed by the Japanese side, leads to a shortage of vegetable and animal forms of protein.