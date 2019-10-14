Japan began to recover from the effects of Typhoon ‘Hagibis’ – the most powerful in 60 years (PHOTOS)

Japan started the assessment of damages, Namestovo by Typhoon “Hagibis”, which hit the mainland on Saturday. Local authorities had declared the maximum threat level in 12 prefectures of the Central part of the country, including Tokyo. To date this warning lifted for all regions of the country, told TASS in the Russian Embassy in Japan. Information about victims among Russian citizens have been reported, the Agency said.

The number of victims of the Typhoon has increased to 21 people, reported Japanese public television. It is noted that another 16 people were missing and 150 were injured of varying severity.

The most difficult situation in Nagano Prefecture where Shinano river flood caused flooding of vast areas. Currently, local emergency services with the support of the self-defense Forces troops in the country carried out the rescue work. Tokyo in General was able to avoid serious damage from the disaster, which is limited to broken trees and flooding in Setagaya ward, where occurred the day before the flood of the river Tamagawa.

Broken rail, air and road connections, interruptions in the supply of electricity and flooding in large areas – to name a few.

As a result of the Typhoon sank a cargo ship under the Panama flag, docked at the port in Tokyo Bay, reports the Agency Kyodo. 9 of the 12 crew members currently unaccounted for. The Japanese coast guard and local emergency services are searching the rest of the crew.

In the country continue search and rescue operations and liquidation of consequences of a Typhoon, which in addition to the emergency services involved units of the defense Forces of the country. In particular, units of the Japanese army involved in the prefectures of Nagano and Gifu, where there was major flooding due to river flooding. The locals are forced to wait for help on the roofs of their houses, whence they are evacuated by means of helicopters.

In addition, it is noted that Japan, including the capital, continues to recover from traffic jams caused by Typhoon “Hagibis”. The work of the main international airports in Tokyo – Haneda and Narita – was partially restored. The work of the capital airports of Haneda and Narita reconvened – open to accept international flights, but most domestic flights canceled.

Full operation of the airports of the Japanese capital will resume by Monday. Rail, including the movement of the metro and commuter trains in Tokyo, also is almost completely restored. The movement of high-speed trains “Shinkansen” in all directions may be renewed by Monday.

Currently remain without light approximately 340 thousand homes in various parts of Central Japan. The storm also caused disruptions in the supply of water in some areas.

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on Sunday held an emergency meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, which ordered the relevant ministries and agencies to do everything necessary to minimize the consequences of natural disasters and primarily save the lives of people.

On the eve of more than 15 million inhabitants of the Central part of Japan received the recommendation to evacuate to the special centers organized by the authorities in the sports and Assembly halls schools and other municipal buildings. Hundreds of thousands of people in the country have used this opportunity and spent the night in these evacuation centers, fleeing the Typhoon.

“Hagibis” is the 19th Typhoon of this season that hit Japan. The national meteorological Agency of the country compared to “Hagibis” with the Typhoon “IDA”, who in 1958 hit Japan and claimed the lives of 1,200 people.