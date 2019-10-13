Japan declared the highest level of danger from a powerful over 60 years Typhoon, already there are victims (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In Japan, the declared maximum, the fifth, the level of threat in connection with the Typhoon “Hagibis” that meteorologists are comparing to the Typhoon “IDA”, claimed in 1958, the lives of more than 1.2 thousand people. Typhoon will affect the Pacific coast of the country, including the capital region. Tokyo already, the rain fell, accompanied by squally gusts of wind.

The highest level of risk due to heavy rains that occur once in several decades, declared in the cities of the prefectures of Tokyo, Gunma Prefecture, Saitama Prefecture, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yamanashi Prefecture, Nagano Prefecture, Shizuoka Prefecture, reports RIA “Novosti”. As expected, the Typhoon detegent Tokyo by night on Sunday. The wind speed can reach up to 45 meters per second (162 miles per hour), with gusts of up to 60 meters per second (216 kph).

Local residents are encouraged to shelter in special evacuation centers, without waiting for orders mandatory evacuation. To prepare the evacuation of over 15 million people. Over 10 million people received the recommendation to start preparing to evacuate, and more than 4.6 million people have received the recommendation for immediate evacuation.

Indicating to a mandatory evacuation has already received about 140 thousand people in the Central part of Japan. Across the capital have already begun the evacuation of seniors and the elderly, and residents of most Metropolitan areas are encouraged to begin preparations for possible evacuation. Evacuation centers are usually organized in Assembly and sports halls of schools and municipal buildings.

Meteorologists predict a loss of record-breaking rain and the threat of landslides and flooding. The first landslide was recorded in the city of Sagamihara in neighboring Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture. Rescuers have removed a single person, he is conscious, reports TASS with reference to the Japanese public television. We are searching for other possible victims.

There are first victims. At least two people were killed and several dozen injured. According to local police, the first victim of the Typhoon was 40-year-old motorist whose car allegedly knocked over by heavy gusts of wind on one of the roads of the city of Ichihara (Chiba Prefecture).

Bad weather was the reason for the full stop train service in the Tokyo metro and high-speed trains Shinkansen. Railway operator JR announced that the movement of the Shinkansen at least one direction will also be suspended and 13 October. Train station of Tokyo metro stations closed because of the threat of flooding.

Tokyo closed most shops, restaurants and pharmacies, including round-the-clock. Fully suspended the work of two Metropolitan airports – Haneda and Narita. The national cellular operators warn about possible interruptions in connections in some regions of Central Japan, including Tokyo.

The Russian Embassy in Japan has urged Russians to refrain from trips to Tokyo. “Avoid the lowlands, tunnels, refrain from trips even around the city by public or private transport. The maximum total rainfall for the day before October 13, is expected in the Tokai region (Shizuoka Prefecture, Aichi Prefecture, Gifu Prefecture and mie Prefecture)”, – stated in the page Embassy in Facebook.

In some parts of Japan on the eve of the Typhoon, the sky was painted in an unusual bright purple colour.