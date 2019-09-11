Japan is forced to drain the radioactive water into the Pacific ocean
The Japanese operating company TEPCO is likely to eventually have to pump with the emergency plant “Fukushima-1” the contaminated water containing tritium and other substances to dilute it and drain into the Pacific ocean, said on Tuesday to journalists by the Minister of the environment of Japan Yoshiaki Harada.
“I have the impression that there is no other way than to drain (the water — if) in the Pacific ocean”, — quotes the TV channel al-NHK his words to journalists.
The Minister stressed that the problem is not in the remit of his Department.
He also stressed that, explaining such actions necessary to avoid rumors, and should be based on a scientific basis and safety.
The Minister did not mention the exact amount of water from the NPP “Fukushima-1” could hypothetically be in the Pacific ocean.
However, in Tokyo earlier said that a concrete decision on how to dispose of contaminated water, is still pending.
EN-NHK notes that every day as a result of works at the NPP “Fukushima-1” is added 170 tons of contaminated water.
According to Western media, only TEPCO keeps tanks in the area of NPP more than 1 million tons of water. The company believes that the storage water will run out by 2022.
At the same time the media indicate that the world’s coastal nuclear power plants often merge into the ocean of water containing tritium, which is difficult to distinguish and considered relatively harmless.
In March 2011 off the northeastern coast of Japan earthquake, tsunami. A giant wave struck the plant “Fukushima-1” that has led to the largest accident of this kind since the accident at the Chernobyl NPP in 1986. At the NPP “Fukushima-1” was a core meltdown of the reactors at three power plants.
Earlier, the DPRK authorities have stated that they will not allow the dumping of radioactive water into the sea of Japan. South Korea also has repeatedly stated that the polluted water problem should be resolved so as not to affect the health of citizens in the region and the marine environment in the vicinity of the nuclear plant.