Japan noted the Southern Kuril Islands as its territory on the website of the Olympic games in Tokyo (photos)

| August 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
The official website of the Olympic games in 2020, which will be held in Tokyo, the Islands of the Southern Kuriles as the territory marked Japan on an interactive map.

Япония отметила Южные Курилы своей территорией на сайте Олимпиады в Токио (фото)

The membership of the South Kuril Islands on the map you can see if you look at the route of the Olympic torch in Japan.

Although the relay will not take place on the territory of the Islands, but the island of Hokkaido adjacent Islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai.

All the Islands of the Southern Kurils are part of Russia’s Sakhalin oblast; and in addition to Urup, are claimed by Japan.

The Southern Kuril Islands
The Olympics in Tokyo will be held next summer from July 24 to August 9.

