Japan sent troops to the Strait of Hormuz, but not as part of the US coalition (PHOTO)

The government of Japan has decided to dispatch units of the defense Forces of the country in the Strait of Hormuz, however, not within the US created a coalition, and on an individual basis. This was reported by the newspaper “Asahi”.

Japanese media had previously reported about the intention of the government to send troops to the Strait of Hormuz is not within the scope of the us-led coalition. In particular, it was said that the Japanese side is planning to send a military ship of the Maritime self-defense Forces of the country.

The Secretary-General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Acehide Suga acknowledged that the Japanese authorities are considering the possibility to send self-defense Forces of the country in the Strait of Hormuz, but has not confirmed that a decision had already been taken. “At the meeting of the national security Council, Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe gave the order to consider this question” – he said, stressing that peace and stability in the middle East is extremely important for the entire international community. He also added that if the Japanese troops will be sent to the region, they will engage in the collection of information, promising that the final decision and all additional details will be announced later.

The situation in the Persian Gulf escalated on July 19, when marching under the British flag tanker Stena Impero was detained in the Strait of Hormuz forces of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC). According to the statement, the IRGC, the tanker was arrested “in connection with the violation of international rules” and escorted to port for inspection. The US state Department announced that Washington created a coalition to ensure freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf region. Of its intention to join the coalition said Australia, Bahrain, UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.