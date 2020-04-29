Japan to cancel Olympic games in Tokyo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said today that Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo are unable to take place next year, if not localized pandemic coronavirus, according to Reuters.
His statement the head of the government made on the background of statements of the Governor of the capital of Japan, Yuriko Koike, who demanded from the authorities to extend a state of emergency in the country.
We will remind, the international Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government last month postponed the Game until July 2021 due to coronavirus crisis.
However, due to the fact that the epidemic still could not localize, but experts believe that before a vaccine is still far away, doubts have been raised about the possibility of holding this Grand event next year.
Echoed by the Prime Minister and President of the organizing Committee for the Olympic Games-2020 Yoshiro Mori, who said that once more Games to carry, no one will, and if they don’t take place in 2021, it will be cancelled.
“Another transfer? No, it will not. Then the Game just cancel everything. Now the Olympics moved the summer of 2021, and this is the final deadline,” says Mori.