Japan “took” a Kuril Islands
Japan has designated a part of Russia Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and group of Islands Habomai, as their territory on the official website of the summer Olympic games, which will be held in Tokyo in 2020.
Interactive map shows the route of the Olympic flame around the country. The southern Kuriles it is related to the Hokkaido Prefecture, although the route to them passes.
Japan disputes Russian sovereignty over the territory of the South Kuril Islands and demands the return of them under his control. In Moscow insist on the legality of stay of these territories as part of Russia. Under the terms of the Yalta agreement, which was signed in 1945, the Soviet Union, the US and Britain, after the defeat of Japan, the Kuril Islands and southern Sakhalin with adjacent Islands was transferred to the Soviet Union. While Japan, the Treaty is still not recognized, what between her and Russia have still not signed a peace agreement.
