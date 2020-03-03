Japanese fans kicked out of the match in the Bundesliga due to coronavirus
“Red Bull Arena”
A small group of Japanese fans attending the final match of the 24th round of Bundesliga RB Leipzig – Leverkusen (1:1) are unable to see no goal in the performance of the teams, because the security “Red bull Arena” has asked fans to leave the stadium in the 10th minute of the match because of the risk of coronavirus.
The club apologized to the Japanese fans on their official website.
“In accordance with the recommendations on combating coronavirus, the security service was instructed to check certain groups of people because of the potential risk. Unfortunately, due to the large uncertainty, we erred in relation to our Japanese guests.
I want to apologize and correct the situation. We are already trying to get in touch with these fans and invite them to the next game. We will continue to intensively and daily to cooperate with authorities to solve problems related to the coronavirus and will try to find the best solution for all guests,” – said in a statement the club.
An outbreak of coronavirus was first recorded in China, after which the virus spread around the world. This led to the cancellation of many public events, including sports. So, in the North of Italy, which recorded European outbreak of infection with a coronavirus, has canceled five matches of Serie A.
In Asia abolished the international Champions Cup, and in the “land of the Rising Sun” for the first time in the history of the Cup of the Emperor of Japan’s sumo will be held behind closed doors.
Let us add that also the first stage of the biathlon world Cup (Nove mesto) will be held without spectators.