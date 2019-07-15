“Japanese Messi” has struck the team from the “real” wonder appliances possession (video)
Rookie of real Madrid, 18-year-old Japanese attacking midfielder Takefusa Kubo nicknamed the Japanese Messi, during one of the first training of the Royal club for pre-season training camp in Canada was struck by a stellar team-mates for his technique with the ball.
Ironically, Kubo — the pupil of “Barcelona”, but this summer he moved from FC Tokyo in the camp of rivals real Madrid for 2 million euros for the salary of 1 million a year.
In June 2019, the current teammate of our goalkeeper Andrey Lunin debuted in the national team of Japan, coming on as substitute in the 67th minute in the match against El Salvador. Cuba became the second youngest debutant of the national team (after Ichikawa Daisuke, who played the first match in the national team at the age of 17 years and 322 days), in which he recently played in the Copa America.
Photo of FC real Madrid
