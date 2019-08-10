Japanese scientists have developed a robotic tail for humans
The design should help to balance those who started to walk badly.
Scientists from Keio University have created a robotic tail for humans. According to the researchers, the design should help to balance the people who for some reason started badly to stand on his feet, according to Naked science.
Researchers have positioned its product as an alternative to cane. Scientists have developed the prototype resembles the tail of a sea horse, he uses a series of artificial vertebrae and four pneumatic muscles. Each joint Arqueologico. consists of four protective plates and one adjustable weight of the vertebra
Each joint plate connected together by elastic cords, while the vertebrae are attached using a spring mechanism to simulate the deformation resistance and the compressibility of the skeleton of a sea horse, as well as to compensate for the tangential forces, which appear when the device begins to move.
Another use of tail is to change the center of gravity of the person. This feature can be used when connected to virtual reality.