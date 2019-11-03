Japanese students built a mini-Bigfoot from Suzuki Jimny
November 3, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Students of Japanese automobile College (NATS) finished a new project, created on the basis of Suzuki Jimny latest generation. They have turned the compact SUV in Bigfoot.
Revision of the Jimny was not limited to the installation of lift-kit suspension and large wheels with off-road rubber. Additionally, students cut off the rear of the vehicle, has mounted on its detachable kung, and is also equipped with the machine external roll cage, winch and new lights.
In the rest of the technical parts from Suzuki Jimny no, but he’s a good fit for the conquest of terrain.