Jared Leto funny responded on a Ukrainian song
July 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The famous singer and actor Jared Leto, who performed at the festival UPark in Kiev, funny reacted to the Ukrainian-language hit “Crying”.
On the fan page on Instagram has video, as Jared Leto stands with a guitar on the pedestrian bridge in Kiev.
The musician tried to do an impromptu concert, but loud song KAZKA “Cried” did not allow him to do it.
Fans, who stood near him, and said to the actor that is playing loud Ukrainian hit what he’s started funny dancing.
Subsequently, however, Jared Leto still sang his immortal track The Kill, and fans eagerly sang along with it.
It is worth noting that in Kiev Jared Leto arrives for the first time. In 2018, the star gave a concert in the capital, and even sang with Ivan Dorn.