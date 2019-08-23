Jared Leto has teased fans of beach pictures
Jared Leto from year to year refuses to get old! The actor and singer is not going to share with anyone the secret of eternal youth, but only teases fans with shots of his toned body. Is this guy in the photo is really 47 years old?
Summer posing in shorts with a perfectly smooth bare chest in the first photo he looks thoughtfully into the distance, on the second – shows its true face and makes a funny face.
The lead singer of 30 Seconds To Mars chose not to write long posts in Instagram, but only put the hashtag #hotgirlsummer. This is a new hashtag began to appear after the premiere of the song Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, he describes the fun of girls who just enjoy life and don’t pay attention to the opinions of others.
Jared Leto really has no cares, he recently completed filming the movie “Morbius” and now with a clear conscience is sunbathing. That would be absolutely contraindicated in his character ― the living vampire Morbius and part-time sworn enemy of spider-Man. How well the actor was able to play the role of a supervillain, know next summer.
New Marvel superhero blockbuster will be released on July 30, 2020.