Jared Leto showed steel press
Jared Leto was published in the personal microblog a photo, showing fans a steel press. 47-year-old singer never ceases to amaze subscribers, continue to improve, despite his age.
The actor often shares his photos on the page in Instagram, showing a bare torso. Subscribers never ceases to amaze me how he manages to maintain the appearance. Himself Jared Leto, talking about health, the main factor called physical training, which he began to exercise on a regular basis after starring in one of Hollywood blockbusters. The musician is regularly engaged in the gym and riding her bike, which does not leave even during the concert tour, which is very exhausting. In addition, the actor for the past 20 years watching their diet. He is a vegetarian and prefers plant low-calorie food, refusing even dairy products.
The fans were in awe of the images on which their idol is captured in the pond without a shirt. Very quickly, the publication started to gain views, comments, compliments and approving the huskies, which for several days had accumulated 500 thousand pieces.