Jared Leto surprised the Ukrainian public choice of attire
Thirty Seconds to Mars performed on the second day UPark Festival.
In Kiev, in the Sky Family Park took place the second day one of the most anticipated festivals of the summer — UPark Festival. Before the Ukrainian public was made by indie-pop group from new York, AJR, British indie band Pale Waves, the British soul singer Rag’n’bone Man.
The headliners were American rockers Thirty Seconds to Mars. Their appearance on the scene caused a storm of emotions and applause.
Lead singer Jared Leto, who loves to shock the audience with their extravagant images, and this time was surprised by the choice of attire. He appeared in a Burgundy velvet robe with fringe and colorful floral appliqués at the hem and sleeves of the outfit, white shirt, violet pants flare arrow and colorful sneakers.
As accessories artist used the Golden gloves, large black glasses, which are then removed and put on a straw sunhat.
Stage bow Jared added long hair and a beard.
His older brother Shannon Leto chose to speak sporting a white suit with light green-blue and red accents.
Thirty Seconds to Mars performed the new and all your favorite hits. Jared talked a lot with the audience, cheered her all the time and urged everyone to jump, dance and not to hold back his emotions.Guests of the festival listened to his idol, singing in unison all the songs and thanked the musicians for a wonderful performance.
Jared was so open to the fans that even raised some people from the audience. He went to each and asked where he was from. Came on the scene fans of the group from Kiev, Odessa, Smooth and Moscow. All the city names Jared repeated. When the girl said she was from Odessa, Jared began to sing in Russian: “Ah, Odessa! Pearl of the sea”. The audience responded with joy and applause.Then these fans did with the musician selfie, photographing everything from the stage, energetically danced and rejoiced in what happens to them.
At the end of the concert one of the songs Summer sang with a Ukrainian flag in his hand. Some fans looked at it with tears in his eyes.
Well, in the end of the performance on stage rockers rose a lot of people, they started singing and dancing, and Jared ran around the stage, cheering, standing there, thanked the audience who had so warmly met them, and confessed his love to them.