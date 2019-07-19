Jared Leto took a walk at night Kiev, and sang along with the fans (video)
The lead singer of the band Thirty Seconds to Mars Jared Leto, who arrived in Kiev on UPark Festival, sang on the glass Bicycle-pedestrian bridge, taking the guitar from street musicians, and walked around the capital, accompanied by singing songs fans.
As reports “Informant”, Summer sang some songs. An impromptu concert actively removed the fans.
Filmed and walk the musician through the evening Kiev, accompanied by fans.
As previously reported “FACTS” during a previous visit to Kiev Jared Leto took a selfie of the Metropolitan bus.
