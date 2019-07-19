Jared Leto took a walk at night Kiev, and sang along with the fans (video)

| July 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Джаред Лето прогулялся по ночному Киеву и спел вместе с фанатами (видео)

The lead singer of the band Thirty Seconds to Mars Jared Leto, who arrived in Kiev on UPark Festival, sang on the glass Bicycle-pedestrian bridge, taking the guitar from street musicians, and walked around the capital, accompanied by singing songs fans.

As reports “Informant”, Summer sang some songs. An impromptu concert actively removed the fans.

Filmed and walk the musician through the evening Kiev, accompanied by fans.

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram

Jared with fans ❤ this #jaredleto #30SecondsToMars #rescueme

Does, polirani I’m The Echelon ₪ ø lll ·o. (@letogucci) 18 Lip 2019 R. 1:43 PDT

As previously reported “FACTS” during a previous visit to Kiev Jared Leto took a selfie of the Metropolitan bus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.