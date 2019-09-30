Jasmine tookes was posing in transparent lingerie
The model showed off her long legs.
Famous models of our time will not surprise fans of candid photos or images, because to go to the podium half-naked is part of their profession. However, in their closets there is photography, which hit the glamor and sexuality. Such has shown the world the 28-year-old Jasmine tookes.
Exotic beauty with Eastern appearance was repeatedly struck by its outputs, during the show Victoria’s Secret or photography for other brands.
Of course! Sexy “angel” beauty has posted a rather candid photos, over which conjured photographer Adam Franzino. In the photo seductive American woman posing in black lingerie with a beautiful ornament, which consisted of closed bra and panties translucent. Spectacular image of the model added black patent leather pumps with sharp heels and sunglasses.
Seductive Jasmine tookes well-chosen poses for this photoset: on one of the photos she posed against the wall, leaning on the bar, on the second, putting a slender foot on the sofa, and on the third she relaxed sat on the sofa, legs wide apart. Interestingly, an additional attribute is her shooting was the glass of liquid that resembled whiskey.