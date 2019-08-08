Jason Momoa has celebrated its 40th anniversary with his wife Lisa Bonet on native Hawaii
The actor broke into a new decade of my life on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle — without a helmet and with his wife, hugging his waist. Everyone would be so.
1 Aug the by role Khal Drogo, Conan the barbarian and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa was 40 years old! For this reason he, along with his wife Lisa Bonet and children went to his hometown of Honolulu. The couple got into the lenses of the paparazzi the other day, when riding around the island on a blue motorcycle. Fans have noticed that the beard of Jason is almost restored after he shaved it off, and that they were both without helmets — apparently, Lisa took the fearlessness of her husband. Obvious that Momoa was in the holiday spirit, and he gladly posed for photographers.
Also his birthday the actor has supported the protest against the construction of a telescope on one of the Hawaiian volcanoes of Mauna Kea. He joined the local people, who already two weeks on strike and block the road to the top of a dormant volcano — for them it is a sacred place. 10-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa also took part in the action.