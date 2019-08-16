Jason Momoa is ready to go under the bulldozer for the sake of a sacred mountain in Hawaii
Jason Momoa is ready to abandon filming in Aquaman and lie down under the bulldozer for the sake of the sacred mountain in his homeland of Mauna Kea. It is here, “the realm of the Hawaiian gods,” scientists plan to build the thirty-meter telescope (TMT) for the observation of distant galaxies.
Scientists have long considered the idea of building the Observatory cost $ 1.4 billion on top of the dormant volcano Mauna Kea in Hawaii. Two years ago the state Supreme court allowed the implementation of this project, and its construction was scheduled for 2019. Obstacle to implement the plans in life became the indigenous population of the state against the desecration of their sacred places — the highest mountain of the volcanic archipelago. As you know, construction involves moving large quantities of earth from the mountain where the old beliefs of the local population inhabited the Hawaiian gods.
It is worth noting that on Mauna Kea are already 13 telescopes from 11 countries, the construction of which also entailed a lot of discussion. The mountain is considered one of the best places in the world for astronomical observations.
Given the negative attitude of the Hawaiians to build the mountains in 2016 astronomers even picked up an alternative place for huge telescope – La Palma island in the Canary archipelago.
In order to protect its sacred space, thousands of residents of Hawaii took to the protests. The foot of the mountain Hawaiians “guard” for about a month.
Joined the rally and is famous for its roles and Aquaman Khal Drogo actor Jason Momoa, born in Hawaii and honors the traditions of his people. Add to a dormant volcano was supportive at the beginning of the participation in the protest, the actor even brought gifts to the base
To save the mountain actor is not only involved in the protests, but also actively informs the public about the importance to Hawaiians of Muana Kea. Over the past month, his page in Instagram is almost entirely devoted to what is happening in the mountains. About the seriousness of the intentions Momoa evidenced by the fact that for the sake of his people, the actor is ready to sacrifice the role of Aquaman, and even to go under the bulldozer.
— To hell with it. Sorry, Warner Bros., we will not be able to start filming the second “Aquaman”, because Jason fell under the bulldozer, trying to stop the desecration of his native land. It won’t happen again! We won’t let that happen! – signed one of the posts Momoa.
Note, to protest the actor has joined not himself, and together with their children – daughter Lola Iolani, and son, Nakoa-Wolfe Manakauapo Namakaeha who from childhood began to instill not only a love of sport but for the country. So, Momoa posted a photo, which depicted with her son. In it, he and Nakoa-wolf shirtless: chest Jason says “TMT + Canary Islands = Discovery”, and on the breast of the son – “TMT + Mauna Kea = Desecration”.
We unexpected resistance and we will not surrender ever, — signed photo of Momoa.
Also in the post, the actor said that astronomers could move Kanarskie Islands or Morocco and to leave alone it a sacred place.
Supported the position of the Momoa and another Hollywood actor-the Hawaiian Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson. Jason is with great joy that I responded to the support of his colleagues.
Dwayne, I am very glad, that would now support our people near Mauna Kea. I appreciate it and would like to be with you now, — said Momoa.