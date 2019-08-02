Jason Momoa made fun of haters for criticizing his figures: “Soon I’ll show them “daddy’s” stomach”
The star of “Game of thrones” and “Aquaman” was 40 years old. This Saturday, the actor noted the birthday in a circle of family, friends, and celebrity colleagues. Jason shared the video of the celebration and at the same time said Hayter, who in early July took him to figure for the extra weight.
Cost Momoa to relax on vacation in Italy and can not afford to go to the gym, as the users expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of stars pack abs.
While loyal fans and even his personal trainer fiercely defended idol from the attacks, she continued to enjoy life. However, recently he has commented on the criticism in an interview with the portal TMZ. The question hurt whether it’s critical reviews, Jason replied that he was fine and it hasn’t hurt the offense in the network. “Tell them that soon I’ll show them “daddy’s” stomach”, — with laughter have promised Momoa.
Actor nothing to worry about: he’s 40 years old, beside him his beloved wife, children and friends, and fans waiting for the sequel to “Aquaman” after the resounding success of the first part. Among the pleasant surprises for the birthday was a reunion of Jason with the “moon of his life” Emilia Clarke. Despite the fact that the actors have not worked together since the first season of “Game of thrones”, they retain a friendly relationship and sometimes spend time together. On-screen Daenerys issued a joint photo with Momoa in Instagram account and congratulated him, “happy birthday, darling! You make me feel 60 cm below”.