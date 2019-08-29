Jason Momoa stuck in an Elevator with friends and a dog for two hours: a video survival
The star of “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa not looking for adventure — they will find it. This Tuesday 40-year-old actor spent two hours in a malfunctioning lift together with your friends and dog and during this time was led by a humorous video diary on how to survive with only a pack of chocolate dragees and beer.
Last night Jason along with a group of his friends spent two hours in the Elevator at the L’hermitage in Vancouver. The actor was taken aback and immediately turned to the fans in Instagram-stories.
Well, we’re stuck. And the fire Department is in no hurry to seem,
— he concluded. With him in a confined space were four of his friends and his dog, who, unlike some, with patience and endurance expected of salvation.
I’m hungry! I want ramen. Help! Get us outta here!
— shouted one of Jason’s friends. It turned out that the company had only a pack of chocolate dragees and beer, so at some point, they started to decide who they will eat first if things get worse. They even attempted to escape through a hatch on the ceiling of the Elevator, but nothing happened. Fortunately, after a couple of hours help arrived.
We just want to get out of here. I tried to be a tough nut to crack, but it didn’t work
— admitted Momoa on video.
Jason captured the moment of release, but soon his Instagram there was a record where he and his dog resting in the hotel room. In Vancouver, the actor came to the shooting of the new series from a stream service Apple, which will happen in the future where the human race will have to survive and interact without sight.