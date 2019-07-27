Jason Statham revealed in an interview some details of the “fast and Furious”
Actor Jason Statham revealed some details of the ninth part of the “fast and Furious”. Also in the interview, he shared his genre preferences, and talked about maintaining physical fitness.
The actor said that he considers his character in “fast and Furious” a good hero who tries to do something good for the family. Many are mistaken when they say bad things about Deckard Show, but he’s doing it for his brother. Statham also shared that his character in the film has already visited Russia, so the actor himself is hoping for a personal visit to the country.
In an interview, he noted that not all of the scene performs alone. Sometimes you have to use the help of a double. However, those tricks where you want hand to hand combat, the actor performs by himself. The question about genre preferences Statham said that he was like a buddy movie, a favorite movie called “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance kid”. He also noted that he was open to new roles, not only in action movies.
The actor shared that since childhood, involved in sports and martial arts. He tries daily to keep fit and recently demonstrated their skills in the popular chelledzh in Instagram Bottle Cap. He admitted that it is not so difficult, you only need to keep a distance.