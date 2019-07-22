Javier Bardem may get the role of the father brown “the little Mermaid”
Famous actor Javier Bardem may star in film adaptation of “the little Mermaid” and to realize the role of king Triton. The latter is the father of the main character, in whose place adopted dark-skinned actress Holly Bailey.
According to statements from foreign tabloids, now that Javier Bardem is the main contender for the role of newt. Desire to become part of the cast expressed and musician Harry styles, he can get the image of Prince Eric, while the main antagonist of “the little Mermaid” will be performed by actress and comedienne Melissa McCarthy. The creators decided also with some other on-screen characters.
The reaction of users to the approval of Holly Bailey and some other actors was mixed. The part of the users believe that it will make it possible to rethink many of the familiar story, while others are convinced that the Disney representatives played in tolerance.