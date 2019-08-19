Jay Z buys football team
Spouse Beyonce is expanding the scope of business.
It is a “significant share” of stock in one of the NFL teams. What — is not specified. But the TMZ source said that the deal will happen soon, adding that the new status of Jay-Z wants to engage in the development and transformation team.
How to manage athletes, the rapper knows firsthand. Previously, he was co-owner of basketball team Brooklyn Nets. The stock does not allow, however, to make significant changes in the composition of the players he bought in 2004 for a million dollars. And after 9 years sold it for twice the price — 2.35 million.
We will remind, this year Jay-Z became the first billionaire. His fortune he earned through the effective management of multiple business projects. In addition to the music business, Jay Z is part owner of the brand of champagne, Armand de Brignac Champagne. He also invested in a cognac brand D ussé, created in collaboration with Bacardi.
Jay-Z successfully investing in other brands — he has his own clothing line Rocawear, shares in taxi service Uber, share a music app with Tidal, and he founded the entertainment company Roc Nation.