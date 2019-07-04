Jazz festival and free fishing: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (5-7 July)
What: Free swimming in the regional parks
Where: different locations
When: Friday, July 5 all day
Read more:
Celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Regional Park East Bay.
The Park district has planned several special events and programs, including free swimming in all its regional parks.
Every Friday from April to December 2019 are free to swim and sunbathe on the six public beaches on the lake, and is also available three pools (chlorinated), two pool and two relaxation areas.
Here’s the full list:
- Castle Rock Recreation Area
- Contra Loma Regional Park
- Crown Memorial State Beach
- Cull Canyon Regional Recreation Area
- Del Valle Regional Park
- Don Castro Regional Recreation Area
- Little Hills Picnic Ranch
- Miller/Knox Regional Shoreline
- Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area
- Roberts Regional Recreation Area
- Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area
- Temescal Regional Recreation Area
- Tilden Regional Park
Cost: free
What: Fair in Alameda County
Where: Alameda County Fair, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 July all day
Read more:
In Pleasanton is a traditional fair with carnival rides, a circus, pig and horse races, exhibitions, performances, a hypnotist, a petting zoo and many other attractions. It will be open all days except Monday.
Also every day at 20: 00 in the amphitheater, designed for 3 thousand seats and enjoy the concerts. To watch it on the big screen, sitting on the lawn.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Cost: $6-10
What: Free concert on the beach: Pride and Joy
Where: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk | 400 Beach Street, Santa Cruz, CA Santa CruzSouth Bay
When: Friday, July 5 from 16:30 to 22:00
Read more:
Every summer Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is a series of 40 best bands of the 70’s, 80’s and early 90-ies, which on Fridays hosts free concerts right on the beach.
The organizers invite everyone to attend the concert, which will take place from 16:30 to 22:00. The event is open to people of all ages.
For many years of phenomenal success, Pride & Joy remains the most popular on the music scene the Bay Area. Being the pride of the Bay area and a joy for everyone who loves to dance, they represent a timeless pop / soul music.
Concert schedule 2019
- July 5 – Pride & Joy
- July 12 – Foghat
- July 19 – Taylor Dayne
- July 26– Bad Company former lead singer Brian Howe
- August 2 – Y & T
- August 9 – Living Colour
- August 16 – 10,000 Maniacs
- August 23 – Journey former lead singer Steve Augeri
- August 30– Papa Doo Run Run
Cost: free
What: First Fridays in Oakland
Where: Telegraph & 27th | Telegraph Ave and 27th St, Oakland, CA
When: Friday, July 5 from 17:00 to 19:00
Read more:
The first Friday of the month in Oakland is an exciting and unforgettable pastime. From 17:00 to 19:30 Auckland district KONO (Koreatown Northgate) seems to be alive with galleries, art collectives, street artists, local culinary artists, performers, musicians, dancers, DJs and poets who gather in Oakland.
Thousands of people come from all around the Bay to see and feel the power of art, get inspired, eat, enjoy live music and stroll through the amazing, eclectic city of Oakland.
To find a Parking space at this time – good luck! Here is a list of Parking lots in the area. On Telegraph Avenue there are also a limited number of Parking spaces.
Cost: free
What: dancing under the stars
Where: Jack London Square Broadway at Embarcadero W, Oakland (CA) 94607
When: Friday, July 5, from 18:00
Read more:
In the summer months, every Friday, from 18:00 at the Jack London square professional dance instructor johnny Lopez and Charles Service will train everyone dances for 30 minutes (including hip hop, bollywood, salsa and more.)
Each Friday night will have a theme and be accompanied by music from 20:00 to 21:00.
July 5 — evening Latin dance
July 12 — night Caribbean dances
July 19 — swing
July 26 — party 80-90
Cost: free
What: the First of which Saturday in the Park Dolores
When: Saturday, 4 August at 13:30
Where: Mission Dolores Park | Dolores St., San Francisco, CA
Read more:
The first of which the Sabbath is a day of Pets, namely cats and dogs.
This is the day for the charming and delightful of cat communication. Here you can freely share information, find new friends and share stories of Pets.
Some cats really like to walk on leashes, others in strollers, and still others only in their favorite carriers are to listen to the birds singing.
If you have a cat or cats can just come and enjoy a quadruped.
Cost: Free.
What: Free admission to all County parks
Where: All Over Marin County | Marin County, CA
When: Saturday, July 6
Read more:
Come to the “Measure A Days” — free admission to all parks of Marin County on the first Saturday of the month.
The name is due to the fact that the ticket price to compensate for the Measure A funds approved by voters in 2012.
Every first Saturday you can get for free in the following parks:
- Blackpoint Boat Launch
- McInnis Park
- McNears Beach Park
- Miller Boat Launch
- Paradise Beach Park
- Stafford Lake Park
Cost: free
What: the Great America amusement Park
Where: 4701 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 July all day
Read more:
Located in Santa Clara theme Park California’s Great America is a great opportunity to get a dose of adrenaline. There are plenty of spine-tingling rides and attractions including Gold Striker — the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Northern California.
In addition, there is a water Park, Boomerang Bay and a special entertainment area for children. So everyone will be able to find in the Park entertainment for everyone.
The Park is open from 10.00 to 22.00.
Tickets can be purchased online or at a discount — here.
Cost: $33-60
What: a Day of free fishing
When: Saturday, July 6 all day
Where: different locations
Read more:
The Department of fisheries and wildlife offers free fishing.
6 July and 31 August you can fish without a fishing license. Free fishing provides an excellent, low-cost way to try fishing.
Some local fishing spots in San Francisco:
North lake Merced: 105 acres. In the fall, spring and summer here perfectly caught trout.
South lake Merced: 203 acres. In the fall, spring and summer here perfectly caught trout.
The piers in San Francisco:
Candlestick Park Public Pier: located South of Candlestick Park.
Fort Mason Piers: national recreation area Golden Gate is located in the Northern part of Fort Mason, Marina Blvd., San Francisco.
Fort Point Pier: located near Fort point in the Presidio. Closed night.
Aqua Vista: located in San Francisco at China Basin Street between Pier 64 and Mission Rock Resort.
Islais Creek Pier: located on Third Street, two blocks from Army Street in San Francisco.
Fisherman’s Wharf: there are many fishing platforms on wharfs extending from pier 39 to pier 45 to the Embarcadero in San Francisco.
Marina Green Jetty: located in San Francisco, in the East end of the Harbor.
Mission Rock Pier: located in Aqua Vista Park, near China Basin Street, near Mission Rock Resort.
Municipal Pier: located at the foot of Van Ness Avenue.
Pier Seven: located at the end of Broadway in San Francisco.
Cost: Free.
What: Fillmore Jazz Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, 6-7 July from 10:00 to 18:00
Where: San Francisco, Fillmore Street between Jackson and Eddy streets
Read more:
The largest jazz festival West coast will be held in San Francisco on 6-7 July. Annually it is visited by 100 thousand people.
The festivities will continue both days from 10 am to 6 PM. Visitors will be able to listen to jazz compositions as emerging artists and renowned jazz musicians.
The festival will take place in any weather.
Cost: Free.
Hiking at Wilder Ranch
When: Sunday, July 7 at 9:00
Where: 2 miles north of Santa Cruz on Highway 1
Read more: Park Wilder Ranch invites you to a two-hour excursion-Hiking with a length of 6 miles. During the walk you will be able to explore a growing on its territory plants, see the animals that live there, and explore the coastal cliffs.
Those wishing to attend the tour, meet on the Wilder Ranch Interpretive Center.
Bring snacks, water, binoculars and comfortable shoes. If you don’t have binoculars you can borrow in the centre.
Cost: Free
